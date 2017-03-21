Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hollyoaks and Coronation Street stars were special guests at a family fun day in Accrington in aid of World Down Syndrome Day.

Eva Lorente, from Oswaldtwistle, who plays Minnie Blake on Hollyoaks, was joined by her on-screen mum Nikki Sanderson and Brooke Malonie, who plays Lily Platt on Coronation Street.

Brooke’s dad Matt Malonie was also one of six men who bravely shaved their arms, legs, chests and beards during the fun day at Mount Carmel High School.

He was joined by Accrington Lions president Gary Gaynor, members Jeff Cleary and Simon Kelly, and friends of the Lions including Matty Gaynor and Chris Szylar.

There were also more than 60 stalls, entertainment from performers including Upbeat Fitness & Function and Dance Syndrome, and a visit from Hyndburn Mayor Tim O’Kane, Carnival Queen Bethany Donohue and princess Ellie Walsh.

The fun day was co-organised by Caz Moreton of the Accrington Lions, who is also Eva’s great-aunt and main chaperone for when she films on Hollyoaks.

Caz said: “It went really well. We had a lot more space so we went from having 15 stalls last year to 60 this year.

“We had booked a funfair which turned up but unfortunately the weather was hammering it down so we couldn’t use it.

“We also had huskies that were supposed to be in a gazebo outside but they had to come inside.

“Nikki always brings a crowd in and is happy to walk around and sign autographs and have pictures for donations.

“We were supposed to have (Hollyoaks actor) Jimmy Essex too as well but unfortunately he found out on Tuesday that he had to work in London so he couldn’t make it.”

She added: “She wasn’t an official guest but we had Brooke Malonie who plays Lily Platt on Coronation Street. Her dad Matt Malonie was also one of the people who had his legs waxed.”

Caz said they have raised more than £1,800 so far and expect more money to come in after Mount Carmel’s Odd Socks Day on Tuesday, March 21.

Last year they used the money to produce 400 Down Syndrome Awareness calendars.

With the funds collected this year they are now aiming to buy enough copies of the children’s book ‘My Friend Has Down’s Syndrome’ for every primary school in Hyndburn.