Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giant octopus, effigies and colourful dancers were some of the attractions at this year’s Rishton Festival.

Around 2,000 people took part in the ‘Carnival’ themed parade including members of local schools, churches, community groups and residents.

They marched from the Rishton Library car park on Saturday morning along School Street and Cliff Street before arriving at Norden High School for a family fun day.

The event, now in its 14th year, included fairground rides, charity and community stalls and beer tent.

The results of a six-month community art project by Ursula Hurst, the artist in residence at Piggy Park‘s community food growing garden, were also showcased at the festival.

Ursula worked with 15 groups, including all the Rishton schools, Primetime Brownies and Rainbows, Methodist Rainbows, Brownies and guides, Rockmount North West care home, the Knit and Natter group and Copperhouse to create a ‘beautiful’ mosaic bench, wish flags and murals for Piggy Park.

For the last few weeks they also created willow and tissue paper puppets and sculptures for the festival including a giant octopus, hot air balloons, and a phoenix.

The exhibition was held at the ‘Felt Potting Shed’ and featured a hand-felted fabric with embrioded familiar faces from the town’s past and memories from local people.

Ursula said it ‘reflected the town’s hard working community from years gone by’.