Thousands of people flocked to the 150th anniversary edition of the Great Harwood Agricultural Show.

However, organisers said the numbers were lower than the usual 10,000 attendees and blamed residents’ fears and concerns following the recent Manchester terror attack.

The rain thankfully stayed clear on Bank Holiday Monday where families and children enjoyed a feast of old and new activities.

Carl Armer, of the show committee, said: “It went very well. We had a lot of new attractions and there were a lot of people considering the weather, which wasn’t as nice as last year.

“It had been raining the night before but the ground was fine and it never held any of the rain.

“We had between 6,000 and 7,000 people this time. I think a lot of people were worried about going anywhere where there is a lot of people.

“I think what happened last week would have put a few people off and from what I’ve heard it’s the same with other events in the area as well.”