Carnival royalty and civic leaders were joined by a cracking turnout for the Oswaldtwistle Christmas lights switch-on.

Choir pupils from Hippings Methodist, Moor End, St Andrews and Mount Carmel joined together to entertain the crowd on Tuesday night by singing carols.

There were also performances from the East Lancashire Concert band and the cast of Wizard of Oz and youngsters also got the chance to see Santa thanks to the Rotary Club.

Hyndburn Mayor Peter Britcliffe opened the proceedings before Rev Anthony Roberts, of Trinity Church in Oswaldtwistle, blessed the crib.

The Mayor was assisted with the lights switch-on by the Oswaldtwistle Carnival Prince and Princess, Cian Bamford and Olivia Batt.

Event co-organiser Gayle Knight, of the Civic Arts Centre, said ‘unprecedented numbers’ turned out to enjoy the festivities.

She said: “We had a great turnout. It was larger turnout than in previous years but that was down to the weather.

“It’s the first time for about three years that it wasn’t absolutely pelting down.

“We had the cast of the Wizard of Oz there and very festive performances from East Lancashire Concert Band.

“It was very good of the school choirs to join together this year. It’s something I’ve been trying to do for quite a few years. It was really lovely.”