PICTURES: WW1 trenches and robots at Mount Carmel open evening

First World War trenches, robots, and drama workshops were some of the fun attractions for prospective students visiting an Accrington high school.

Mount Carmel opened its doors to families of year five and six pupils from partner schools and beyond to experience the various activities on offer in departments around the school.

The included a French cafe, table tennis, Roald Dahl celebrations, wind chime making, teabag art, science experiments and a maths quiz.

Visitors could also try reprogramming robots and take part in Annie drama workshops.

Sue Fielding, partnership manager at the school, said: “Our headteacher Mr Bowers gave two presentations during the evening with parents and year eight pupils also spoke of their experiences in each presentation.

“Prefect tour guides then took visitors around school, ensuring everyone had a ‘flavour’ of our school.

"We encourage anyone who would like to see more of our school during the course of a normal working day to make an appointment.”

For more information or to make a booking call 01254 233458.