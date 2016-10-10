PICTURES: Zumba and parties bring Conservative club back to life

A former Conservative club which had been used for storage for years has been given a new lease of life as a fitness and dancing hub.

The Old Church Conservative Club, on Market Street, Church, is now back up and running as a venue for classes and social events.

Kimberley Hargreaves, 33, and her team at Upbeat Fitness and Functions have rented and renovated the building, sanding floors, touching up the art deco interior, and refurbishing the bar area, ready to be used again.

The club, which dates back to the 1970s, is now back open for business, and an official launch event was held at the venue on October 6.

Fitness presenter, model and zumba instructor Jamie Farnan hosted a two-hour zumba masterclass from 7.30pm.

Kimberley, of Louie Pollard Crescent, Great Harwood, said: “We had 40 people in there, it was fantastic.

“We held a soft launch in September and have had kids’ parties and fitness classes, but it was great to see it properly launched.”

Exercise classes are now held at the club on evenings throughout the week, including boxercise, pilates, zumba, zumba gold and pound, which is inspired by drumming.

The Upbeat Fitness and Functions team - from left, Sophie Pilkington, Sammy Lovett, Kimberley Hargreaves and Jessica Baines

A ‘mega class’ is also held on the last Friday of each month, with an hour and a half of zumba, followed by socialising for all those who took part.

Kimberley also has plans to introduce ballroom dancing events for the older generation, and the club will host a Christmas fair on December 4.

She explained: “We want to bring all parts of life into the club.

“We have plans for a baby and toddler group during the day, events with disability groups and more kids’ parties - we’ve had three kids’ parties this month already. It’s been so busy.”

Kimberley, a mum of a two-year-old boy, is juggling work as a graphic designer and family life with her new venture.

She added: “It’s been a mental time, but it’s really good to see it come together.

“I used to have a printing firm and sold it to have a family, but I’ve always wanted to get into events.

“We get all ages at our classes and they don’t just come for the fitness, they come for the social aspect.

“Our instructors are great and they all love it, it’s like a family now.”

Find upbeatfitnessandfunctions on Facebook.