Pizza chain Papa John's opens in Accrington Arndale Centre

It is the first branch to open in East Lancashire and has created 15 jobs

Staff at the new Papa John's store in the Accrington Arndale Centre.

Pizza takeaway chain Papa John’s has opened in the Accrington Arndale Centre, creating 15 jobs.

The first Papa John’s to open in East Lancashire, it is based in the Arndale’s ‘strEAT’ food court next to the existing Burger King restaurant.

The eaterie officially opened on Monday following a ‘soft opening’ on Sunday.

Jason Bowden, general manager of Accrington Papa John’s, said it is a ‘proud moment’.

He said: “The training took place last week and I’ve got a really good team out of nowhere so it’s really amazing. We have got some Papa John’s in Manchester and there’s one opening in Burnley soon but this is the first one in this area. It’s quite a proud moment.

Staff at the new Papa John's store in the Accrington Arndale Centre.

“A lot of people will visit relatives in other parts of the country that have one and now they will have one here. We have had really good feedback.”

Zain Kiyani, manager of the Arndale Centre, welcomed the firm, saying: “It’s very exciting times as we welcome Papa John’s to the Arndale Centre and we wish it every success.

“With the new bus station arriving that end of the Arndale has become quite a vibrant food corner with Burger King and now Papa John’s.”

