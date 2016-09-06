How we use Cookies
Pizza giant Papa John's eyes Arndale store as work begins on new Dominos

If given planning permission it would be the first Papa John's in East Lancashire

The 'strEAT' food court at the Accrington Arndale Centre.

Pizza takeaway chain Papa John’s could be set to open in the Accrington Arndale Centre.

Plans have been submitted to Hyndburn council to include the popular American high street eaterie in the centre’s ‘strEAT’ food court next to the existing Burger King restaurant.

If approved, it would become the first Papa John’s in East Lancashire with the closest ones currently in Preston and Rochdale.

A decision will be made by council planning officers in the next few months.

Work starting on the new Domino's takeaway store on The Viaduct in Accrington.

Work has also begun on the new Dominos pizza takeaway store at The Viaduct in Accrington.

Plans were approved last year for the company to open next to the new Farmfoods supermarket.

Workmen have begun refitting the empty unit and it should open in the next few weeks.

New Greggs store on Broadway in Accrington.

Bakery giant Greggs also relocated its Broadway store in Accrington to the nearby empty Shoe Zone unit further up the street on Friday, September 2.

The Observer revealed last month how the move into the large unit means the store can now include a cafe and seating area for customers.

All existing employees have relocated to the new store with no jobs lost.

