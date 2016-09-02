How we use Cookies
Pokemon Go fans in for treat at village's Angels festival

The event will turn Altham into an 'augmented reality' village

Fans of the hit mobile game Pokemon Go are being invited to take part in a similar ‘augmented reality’ game at an Altham festival.

The Altham Angels event will be held this weekend, with more than 40 people making life-sized angels to display around the village.

Visitors will be provided with an ‘Angel Trail’ map showing the locations of all the angels in the village and will include a voting slip for the ‘most humorous angel, the ‘most artistic angel’ and the ‘most original angel’.

Les Moore, of Altham St James Church, said the trail will also include Altham’s very own version of Pokemon Go - called ‘Altham Angels Go’ - and will help make Altham one of the ‘first augmented reality village in the country’.

He said: “It will use exactly the same technology as Pokemon Go, so visitors will be encouraged to bring their tablets and smartphones and they will simply download the Altham Angels App to enable them to play the game.

“They will have to play the 12 ‘augmented’ angels cards then find another six hidden angels which will be scattered around the village.

“Get all 12 answers correct and find the other six and you qualify to enter the final round to play for a super prize.

“The game is being developed for us by Sundown Solutions Ltd, who are the main sponsors of the weekend, together with the Beauty Emporium in Accrington.

“We are really excited about this unique slant on our Angels Weekend and the little village of Altham is perhaps about to become the first augmented reality village in the country.”

The festival will run from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11 and will include a ‘Fun Zone’ with trampolines, a tram ride, bouncy castles, craft activities, a treasure hunt in the church and guided tours of the 500-year-old building.

Parishioners will serve refreshments on the church car park on Friday from 8.30am and youngsters will also take part in a fun run on the school playing field on Saturday, with refreshments and craft stalls on the school car park.

