Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old Vietnamese boy who has gone missing from Crossroads, Empress Street, Accrington.

Tung Do was last seen walking towards Accrington town centre at 2.25pm on Sunday, March 12.

He possibly looks older than his age. He was last seen wearing greenish/grey body warmer, black trousers, black Manchester United beanie hat, waist length black jacket with grey on shoulders and light grey Nike trainers with white tick.

He is not familiar with the area and does not speak English. Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number LC-20170312-0849.