Police have launched an appeal following a theft at a supermarket in Accrington.

Officers would like to speak with a female regarding the theft of £40 cashback from the self-service till in Asda, Accrington.

If anyone recognises the female please can you contact PC 1183 Graham Hartley or PCSO 7672 James Southworth on 01254 353103 or 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1619713.