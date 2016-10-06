Police appeal after Transit van stolen from Accrington street

Police have launched an appeal after a Transit van was stolen from a street in Accrington.

The white van was taken between 9pm and 9.30pm on Friday, September 23 from Rimington Avenue.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “We think from CCTV enquiries that a lone male dropped off on Broadfield Road walked onto Rimington Avenue then stole the van and made off towards the Fern Gore area of Accrington.

“The van was a White Ford Transit Short Wheel Base with ‘Daniels roofing and guttering’ sign written on the sides.

“If anyone has any information please contact us on 101 quoting Crime Reference ED1610923.”