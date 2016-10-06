How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Police appeal after Transit van stolen from Accrington street

The white van with a distinctive logo was taken from Rimington Avenue

Rimington Avenue in Accrington. Picture from Google Maps.

Police have launched an appeal after a Transit van was stolen from a street in Accrington.

The white van was taken between 9pm and 9.30pm on Friday, September 23 from Rimington Avenue.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “We think from CCTV enquiries that a lone male dropped off on Broadfield Road walked onto Rimington Avenue then stole the van and made off towards the Fern Gore area of Accrington.

“The van was a White Ford Transit Short Wheel Base with ‘Daniels roofing and guttering’ sign written on the sides.

“If anyone has any information please contact us on 101 quoting Crime Reference ED1610923.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Stolen vehicles and car parts found in Accrington 'chop shop'

Police were called to a 'semi-concealed' garage off Blackburn Road

Related Tags

Organisations
Ford
Places
Accrington
Hyndburn

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    Accrington man, 19, suffers serious head injuries after motorbike crash
  2. Accrington
    Photographer Garth Dawson's tribute following wife's death
  3. Oswaldtwistle
    JAILED: Love rat who barricaded himself in partner's home and threatened to blow it up
  4. Hyndburn
    Gypsy and traveller pitches in Hyndburn set to rise by up to 20pc
  5. Church
    Son's tribute to big-hearted gardener Stephen Sharples

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    Accrington man, 19, suffers serious head injuries after motorbike crash
  2. Accrington
    Photographer Garth Dawson's tribute following wife's death
  3. Oswaldtwistle
    JAILED: Love rat who barricaded himself in partner's home and threatened to blow it up
  4. Hyndburn
    Gypsy and traveller pitches in Hyndburn set to rise by up to 20pc
  5. Church
    Son's tribute to big-hearted gardener Stephen Sharples

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist