Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man after an assault at a wine bar.

Daniel Harwood, 26, from Accrington, is being sought by officers in relation to the incident on Sunday, November 19, at Baggy’s Wine Bar on Glebe Street in Great Harwood.

Officers said a 33-year-old local man was assaulted and left with a laceration to his face and a broken jaw following the incident at around 3.25am.

Harwood is described as white, 5ft 10ins with short hair shaved at the sides and has a tattoo on his neck.

He is known to have links to Great Harwood, Blackburn and Nelson.

DC Philip Scott from Blackburn Police said: “We need anyone who may have seen Harwood or knows where he is to contact us at their earliest opportunity.

“Similarly, if Harwood himself sees this appeal I would advise him to attend a police station to speak to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Philip Turner on 07967824087 or to email 3969@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.