Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from home in Accrington.

Alan Nuttall, 70, is thought to have left his address on Dill Hall Lane in Church on the afternoon of Monday, April 17 and was last seen walking down Warwick Avenue at around 4.30pm.

His family haven’t seen or heard from him since.

PC Nicola James, from Blackburn Police, said: “Mr Nuttall suffers from dementia and so we and his family are very concerned for his welfare.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Mr Nuttall is described as white, around 5ft 11ins, of slim build with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, black trousers, a dark blue waist length jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 1358 of April 17.