Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have appealed for help to identify a woman after a shoplifting incident.

CCTV pictures have been released of a woman officers want to speak to following the incident at the Accrington Asda store at 2am on Thursday, August 17.

A police spokesperson said: “We’d like your help in identifying the woman in the CCTV who we want to speak to about a shoplifting offence.”

Call police on 01254 353103 quoting crime number ED1713713.