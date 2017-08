Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers are appealing to find a man missing from Oswaldtwistle.

Police say they are increasingly concerned about Anthony Quinn, 56, who was last seen on Clegg Street in Haslingden at around 7pm on August 4. He is white, 6ft tall, medium build with short dark brown hair and last seen wearing a grey hat, camouflage jacket and trousers.

He also has links to Haslingden.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 431 of August 5.