Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted sex offender.

Michael Simon Barr, 32, was jailed for ten years in 2003 for rape, burglary and sexual assault.

He is now wanted for breaching his notification requirements.

Police said Barr, of no fixed address, has links to Accrington, Preston and Fleetwood.

Detective Constable Steve Lucas, of Blackpool CID, said: “Barr is a dangerous and violent individual and while we need the public’s help to find him I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him but to contact the police.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote log number 739 of February 2.