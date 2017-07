Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information about a man who has links to Accrington.

Rory Compton, 26, also has links to Blackburn and is originally from Darwen.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “He is believed to be actively avoiding police contact.

“Anyone with any information please contact Lancashire Police on 101 and quote Log 700 of July 17.”