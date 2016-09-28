How we use Cookies
Police appeal over last movements of Raich Alcock as part of murder inquiry

Police said Mr Alcock walked home to Arnold Street at around 3.30am on September 6

Police on Arnold Street in Accrington for murder investigation.

Detectives piecing together the last movements of an Accrington man are asking witnesses to come forward.

Raich Keith Alcock, 52, left Accrington town centre, walking from near the town hall, across Eastgate and then to his home on Arnold Street via the Friar Court and Dowry Street area at around 3.30am on Tuesday, September 6.

Police said two men and a woman are believed to have walked along the same route as Mr Alcock as he made his way home and officers are asking anyone who may have seen these people to come forward.

DI Tim McDermott, from East CID, said: “We are trying to establish exactly what happened to Mr Alcock from making that journey home to being found collapsed at his home address later that morning after sustaining a serious head injury, which later proved fatal.

“We need anyone who may have seen him, the people described or knows anything that could help us with our investigation to get in touch at their earliest opportunity.”

Raich Alcock died ten days later at Royal Preston Hospital on Friday, September 16.

Christopher Singleton, 36, of no fixed abode, appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday, September 24 charged with his murder.

No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody to appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing at Preston Crown Court on November 25, with a trial date listed for January 23.

A 44-year-old local man also arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder was released on bail but has since been released without charge.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20160907-1185.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Arnold Street Accrington murder investigation
