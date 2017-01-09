Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a wanted man from Accrington.

Connor Dewhurst, of Stanley Street, is wanted in connection with offences of assault and burglary in November.

Officers said the 20-year-old, who has links to Hyndburn, Rossendale and Blackburn, has avoided arrest since and is believed to be travelling around the East Lancashire area.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build, with fair hair. He has blue eyes and a piercing in his right ear.

Lancashire Police said he has previously been charged with assault and members of public are being urged not to approach him.

Sgt Paul Schofield, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in finding Connor Dewhurst, who is wanted in connection with offences of assault and burglary.

“Despite extensive enquiries, Dewhurst has avoided arrest for two months and it is crucial we find him as soon as possible.

“We believe he has travelled around the East Lancashire area to avoid police and on occasion threatened people with violence so they will harbour him.

“We would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts not to approach him but instead contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.