Police have released pictures of four men wanted over the festive period.

Officers want to speak to the men in connection with a number of separate incidents including grievous bodily harm and burglary.

Two of the men are also wanted on recall to prison.

Connor Dewhurst, 21, who has links to the Accrington and Clayton-le-Moors areas, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Accrington on November 12, shoplifting and on recall to prison.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall with cropped blonde hair.

Daniel Beardsworth, 29, also has links to the Accrington and Clayton-le-Moors areas and is wanted in connection with a burglary on November 12.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with cropped brown hair and has a ‘Mum’ tattoo on his right forearm.

Wayne Nix, 44, from Accrington, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Oswaldtwistle on November 21.

He is white, 6ft and with short brown hair.

Daniel Kirk Harwood, 26, who has links to Accrington, is wanted in relation to grievous bodily harm outside a Great Harwood nightclub on November 19.

He is white, 5ft 10in, medium build and has short light brown hair.

Sergeant Gary Hennighan, of Lancashire Police, said: “We’ve recently run a campaign in the East targeting assault and burglary suspects in the run-up to Christmas.

“Operation Moorhen - aimed at reducing vulnerability and delivering positive results and reassurance to victims of crime - has been very successful and has led to a number of arrests.

“With the public’s help, we’re hoping we can trace these wanted individuals over the festive period.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 1018 of November 12 for Dewhurst and Beardsworth, log number 190 of November 21 for Nix and log number 227 of November19 for Harwood.