Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a wanted man with links to Accrington.

Officers said Andrew Christopher Tomlinson, who goes by the name of Chris, has been wanted since August 19 for breaching his licence conditions by failing to return to his registered address in Aigburth, Liverpool.

The 32-year-old is now wanted on recall to prison.

He was released on July 31 this year after serving his sentence for an armed robbery which occurred on August 2008 and a wounding incident in May 2009.

He is thought to have links to Accrington, Leyland, Chorley, Adlington, Whittle-le-Woods, and Wigan.

DC Danielle Lilley, of Leyland Police, said: “We would urge the public not to approach Tomlinson, but to contact us instead. If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please get in touch immediately.”

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anybody with information is asked to email 2456@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 07813 345 110 or 101 quoting log number 0278 for October 10.