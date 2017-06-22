Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information about a man wanted in connection with an assault.

Philip Hobson, who has links to Accrington, is wanted in connection with an assault which happened at an address in Deepdale, Preston, in September last year.

The 35-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, with blue eyes and has a half-inch scar on his forehead.

PC Sarah Mallaby, of Preston Police, said: “Our enquiries to find Mr Hobson remain ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1612983.