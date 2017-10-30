Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of dad-of-two Lee Holt has been bailed by police.

A 49-year-old man from Oswaldtwistle who was also arrested in connection with the shooting was released on Saturday, but detectives confirm he has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

It comes after 32-year-old Mr Holt, from Accrington, was shot in the chest outside a house on Barnard Close in Oswaldtwistle at around 8.25pm on Wednesday, October 25.

He died a short time later at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

DCI Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “This remains a complex and fast-moving investigation.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives, crime scene investigators and forensic scientists completing enquiries to establish the exact events of Wednesday evening and to achieve justice for Lee and his family and friends.

“Our thoughts remain with them and we continue to have specially trained officers supporting Lee’s family through this difficult time.”

Lancashire Police confirmed that after investigation the 49-year-old man was released but following further enquiries, he has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder. The 14-year-old boy has been bailed by police to November 22.

A fundraising page has now been launched to support the dad-of-two’s family. So far £270 has been received in donations towards the £500 target.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference LC-20171025-1407, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.