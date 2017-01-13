Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police will brief councillors on the ‘concerning’ number of sex offenders living in Hyndburn.

The announcement comes after an Observer investigation last year revealed how 155 registered sex offenders were living within the borough.

The ratio of offenders in Hyndburn is one for every 516 people living in the borough, which is higher than the county average of one for every 793 people.

At a council meeting last week, UKIP councillor Malcolm Pritchard asked: “Could the leader of the council please comment on the figures published in the Accrington Observer as to the high number of sex offenders living in Hyndburn?”

In response, Coun Miles Parkinson said: “The question is very relevant and of course it will be of concern to councillors and members of the public.

“To do it justice I have been in contact with the police inspector Pam Holgate and to go into this at some length I will see that we do a 60-minute presentation for all councillors highlighting what the police are doing and what their controls do.

“It is an important issue to the residents of Hyndburn and making sure they are comfortable and safe.”