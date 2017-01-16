Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police dog helped to find drugs and suspected ‘crack cocaine’ hidden inside a car.

Officers from Central and Springhill Neighbourhood Policing Team approached a silver Volkswagen Golf parked on Primrose Street in Accrington at 10.30pm on Saturday, January 14.

Police said an unknown person fled the vehicle when officers approached it.

Inside they found drugs in cigarette packets and four snap bags of crack cocaine under the steering wheel.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “A quantity of suspected crack cocaine has been found in a vehicle parked on Primrose Street, Accrington.

“PD Cuzo kindly assisted and found further quantities. The vehicle has been seized and relevant enquiries will be conducted.”