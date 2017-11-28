Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police escorts are required for ambulance staff visiting 17 addresses in Hyndburn because of previous violent incidents, the Observer can reveal.

The properties have been blacklisted with ‘violence and aggression markers’ by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) after staff members were victims of physical assaults or verbal abuse.

Figures obtained by the Observer under the Freedom of Information Act show that violence is on the rise against the region’s paramedics.

Across East Lancashire there have been 373 reported incidents against ambulance staff, with the number rising by 28 per cent from 79 in 2014/15 to 101 in 2016/17.

Huncoat councillor Eamonn Higgins, who has worked as a paramedic for 30 years, said assaults on ambulance staff are “almost an everyday occurrence”.

He said: “I have personally been physically assaulted, punched, kicked, spat at, defending myself in the back of the ambulance rolling around.

"People ring 999 for emergency medical assistance and to be assaulted in any way, whether it’s verbal, physical, or both, is totally unacceptable.

“NWAS have adopted this flagging up procedure in the emergency operation centre to protect the welfare of attending ambulance crews.

“Unfortunately there are 17 markers in this borough. We can’t always predict it but callers who have a history of violence towards crews, if they make a repeat call in the future then that’s flagged up to give paramedics a warning and to attend with other crew members or police.”

Coun Higgins said violence against paramedics was ‘almost unheard of 20 or 30 years ago but these days nobody has any respect for any of the uniform services’.

An NWAS spokesperson said: “Markers are placed on addresses for a number of reasons so that ambulance crews can be made aware of important information that will ensure a speedy response and the best care for patients.

“Markers are also placed on addresses, in a small number of cases, when individuals have previously demonstrated physical violence or threatening behaviour towards ambulance crews.”