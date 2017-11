Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 30 cannabis plants have been found at a house in Great Harwood.

Police executed a warrant at the property on Segar Street at around 8.30am on Tuesday, November 7.

More than 30 cannabis plants were found in an upstairs room.

No arrests have been made.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We carried out a warrant on Segar Street and found a cannabis farm.

“An engineer from Electricity North West has attended.”

Anyone with information call police on 101.