How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Police investigating after car torched in Great Harwood

  • Updated
  • By

Fire crews were called to the blaze on land off Wood Street on Monday night

Wood Street in Great Harwood. Credit Google Maps

Police are investigating a deliberate vehicle fire in Great Harwood.

Fire crews were called to the incident on land off Wood Street on Monday, October 10 at around 8.30pm. Crews used two breathing apparatus sets and one hose reel to extinguish the car fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

No-one was injured and the police were called to help investigate the blaze.

Previous Articles

Hyndburn defendants up before the courts

Latest from Blackburn and Burnley magistrates

Related Tags

Places
Great Harwood

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    Gangs of brick-throwing yobs 'putting lives at risk'
  2. Accrington
    Police issue CCTV appeal into shoplifting incidents
  3. Accrington
    PICTURES: Zumba and parties bring Conservative club back to life
  4. Clayton-le-Moors
    Weekend of beer and music at Clayton Festival
  5. Ron Hill
    Running legend Ron Hill's wife May gets road name to match

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    Gangs of brick-throwing yobs 'putting lives at risk'
  2. Accrington
    Police issue CCTV appeal into shoplifting incidents
  3. Accrington
    PICTURES: Zumba and parties bring Conservative club back to life
  4. Ron Hill
    Running legend Ron Hill's wife May gets road name to match
  5. Clayton-le-Moors
    Weekend of beer and music at Clayton Festival

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist