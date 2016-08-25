How we use Cookies
Police issue appeal after Accrington house burglary

Officers want to speak to a man who was in the area of Hodder Street

CCTV pictures of a man police want to speak to after a house burglary on Hodder Street in Accrington.

Police have issued an appeal following a house burglary in Accrington.

Officers have released CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to who was seen in the area of the burglary on Hodder Street on the afternoon of Monday, August 22.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “He may be able to help us. If you recognise him could you please contact us on 101 quoting ED1612720.”

