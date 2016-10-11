Police issue CCTV appeal into shoplifting incidents

Hyndburn Police have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to regarding separate shoplifting incidents in Accrington.

Officers would like to speak a man regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at Lloyds Pharmacy on Peel Street on Monday, September 26.

If anyone recognises the male they should contact PC 1183 Graham Hartley or PCSO 7672 James Southworth on 01254 353103 or 101, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, quoting crime number ED1614966.

Officers would like to speak to a man regarding a separate shoplifting incident that occurred at Boots on Broadway also on Monday, September 26.

If anyone recognises the male they should contact PC 1183 Graham Hartley or PCSO 7672 James Southworth on 01254 353103 or 101, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, quoting crime number ED1614826.