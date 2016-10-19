Police issue CCTV following incident at Co-op in Clayton-le-Moors

Police appeal to speak to man following an incident at the Clayton Co-op on September 10, 2016

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an incident at the Co-op store in Clayton-le-Moors last month.

The incident took place at 9pm on September 10.

In a statement Hyndburn Police said: “Officers would like to identify the male wearing the blue jacket in these pictures after an incident occurred in the Co-op Pickup Street, Clayton-le-Moors.

"If anyone recognises the male please can you contact 101 quoting crime number ED1613807.”