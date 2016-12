Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Accrington have been put on alert after a spate of shed and garage burglaries.

Police said two garages and a shed were broken into on Moorhouse Avenue and another shed was targeted on Hollins Lane between 10pm on Wednesday, December 14 and 8am on Thursday, December 15.

Property stolen included tools, a torch, motorcycle helmet and accessories. Police said two of the buildings were insecure but force was used on the others.