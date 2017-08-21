Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police moved to reassure residents after a ‘large plume of smoke’ was seen coming from a scrapyard.

Officers issued a statement on Sunday, August 20 in relation to an ‘ongoing’ fire at the TH Smith and Sons site on Meadow Street in Great Harwood. The fire is now out.

The Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “We appreciate that this is a concern for people and are currently in liaison with the Fire Service and the Environment Agency to deal with this matter.

“There isn’t believed to be any immediate risk to nearby residents.”

Lancashire Police confirmed they were called in the early hours after concerns were raised by residents of ‘large plumes of smoke’ coming from the scrapyard.

A spokesperson said: “We were called just before 1am by the fire service.

“They had been contacted by a member of the public saying there was a large plume of smoke coming from the scrapyard on Meadow Street in Great Harwood.

“We didn’t really have much more involvement with it apart from being made aware and it was about whether a decision was needed in terms of any police response. It was just left as it was.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said there were ‘aware’ of the fire but no fire engines were called to the scrapyard.