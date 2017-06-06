Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington police said there is ‘no reason’ for alarm, despite confirming they received a phone call threat today ahead of the visit of Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Officers said they deployed an increased presence in the the town because of the visit of Mr Burnham, who earlier attended a vigil for the victims of the London terror attack.

In a statement, police said: “There has been an increased police presence in Accrington today due to the visit of Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

“In addition following the tragic events in Manchester and London we have increased our visible police presence across the county and as part of this activity we have additional reassurance patrols in Accrington town centre.

“We can confirm that a call was made to police earlier today (Tuesday) suggesting a threat and that this is being assessed. There is no reason for people to be alarmed and we would urge them to go about their business as usual.”

Police later clarified that the threat was not made directly in relation to Mr Burnham.

Mr Burnham joined with residents at St James Church for a short service led by Rev Ian Enticott followed by a minute’s silence.

It comes as he was visiting to give Hyndburn’s Labour candidate Graham Jones a push ahead of Thursday’s general election.

Speaking at the Accrington Market Hall, Mr Burnham told the Observer: “We’ve had messages of support from everywhere and everybody here now is thinking of people in London. It’s a terrible time.

“Extremism is an issue that we are all going to have to deal with. The more the public stands against extremism the stronger that message is.

“London showed us great support when Manchester was attacked and it’s right we show the same.”

The Union flag is flying at half-mast at Accrington Town Hall as a mark of respect for all the victims of the terror attack in London.

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson said: “Our hearts go out to all those families and friends who have lost loved ones and everyone affected by this horrific attack in London. We offer our condolences and our thoughts and prayers are with all those touched by this terrible tragedy.”

Hyndburn’s opposition group leader Tony Dobson said: “Our deepest condolences and sympathies are with everyone affected by this terrible attack in London, our thoughts are with them all.”

A book of condolence is open in Accrington Town Hall for local people to pay their respects.

Mr Burnham is the latest political big-hitter to hit the campaign trail in Hyndburn following Prime Minister Theresa May’s visit to Altham last week and Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson last month.

Former Home Secretary and Blackburn MP Jack Straw visited the constituency on Monday.

Other candidates standing in Hyndburn in the 2017 General Election are Janet Brown, UKIP; Kevin Horkin, Conservative; and Les Jones, Liberal Democrats.