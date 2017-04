Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released CCTV images of two women they wish to speak to following a supermarket shoplifting incident.

Officers said clothing was stolen from the Asda store on Hyndburn Road in Accrington at around 1.30pm on Monday, March 20.

Anyone who recognises the women pictured is asked to call PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353103, 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1704329.