Police want to speak to a driver after a ‘fail to stop’ collision in Great Harwood.

Hyndburn Police say they are searching for a red Volkswagen Polo with a black roof after a traffic collision involving three vehicles on Waverledge Road on Friday, October 27 at around 7.45pm.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of the offending vehicle, which was a red VW polo with a black roof, failed to stop at the scene, despite causing extensive damage to two vehicles.

“The VW Polo will have front end damage and is believed to be from the Harwood area. Fortunately there were no injuries, however we need to speak to the driver of the Polo.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact 101, quoting log reference LC-20171027-1418.