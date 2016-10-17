Police speak to three youths over anti-social behaviour

Police in Hyndburn have identified and spoken to three young people regarding anti-social behaviour.

Officers received the names of three people over the weekend who are thought to be partly responsible for throwing stones and fireworks onto Hyndburn Road from the bottom of Portland Street.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “The youths have all been visited and spoken to in front of their families and have been advised about their behaviour should they be involved in this anti-social behaviour.

“We would like to thank the community for assisting us and would encourage anyone to contact us about issues affecting the area in which they live.

“You can contact us via the website, on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStopppers on 0800 555 111.”