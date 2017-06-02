Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘vulnerable’ man was snared in a police sting operation after engaging in online sex chat with an undercover officer, a court heard.

Gary Roberts, of Winterley Drive, Huncoat, repeatedly spoke with the officer on social media over several weeks believing they were a 13-year-old boy called ‘Tyler’.

Burnley Crown Court heard how Roberts used his real name and asked Tyler if he ‘wanted to be his boyfriend’ and that he would ‘like to kiss him’.

In one conversation he said: “I like boys of your age. We could have fun together.”

Peter Kennedy, prosecuting, said Roberts continually ‘flipped between social and sexual conversation’ and on several occasions tried to arrange to meet up.

Roberts, 42, told the undercover officer that he would ‘like to try out Tyler’s mum’s bed when she wasn’t around’ and shared his graphic sexual fantasies.

He later wrote: “You know I’m 42. I can go to prison if people find out.”

Mr Kennedy said Roberts was arrested by waiting officers after trying to meet up with the boy outside a Blackburn shop.

When interviewed he admitted that he had been speaking to a person he thought was an under age boy but denied that any sexual activity would have taken place.

Rachel Cooper, defending, said psychological and probation service reports don’t ‘consider him to be a danger to children’ and that this ‘wasn’t motivated by trying to have sexual access to children’.

She said: “This is a case where the defendant is clearly affected by his learning difficulties. It seems that those combined with naivety, loneliness and access to the internet combined to create the situation in which he committed this offence.

“Sadly it’s not unusual for people with learning difficulties who perhaps haven’t had any kind of support or understanding of sexual relationships that, when they go online, they are unfortunately exposed to the very worst that can be found on the internet.”

Roberts pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

He was given an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, with a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.