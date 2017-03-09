Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub has had its opening hours cut following a complaints over ‘late-night anti-social’ behaviour.

The opening hours of the Walmesley Arms in Great Harwood has also been told to change its ‘designated premises supervisor following a licensing hearing, according to the committee’s chairman.

Hyndburn council’s licensing committee decided to take action after a concerned resident asked them to review the Queen Street pub, complaining of patrons fighting, arguments, drinking and drug taking outside the pub.

The committee chose to bring forward the closing hours from the current 4.30am to 2.30am seven days a week.

Coun Melissa Fisher, who chairs the licensing committee, said they needed to take action.

She said: “We wanted to send out a clear message that it’s zero tolerance for these kind of issues.

“The complainant was a nurse who lives nearby.

“At the meeting she was visibly distressed, and we knew that we needed to take some quite drastic action. The poor lady was in tears.”

The police and fire service had also raised concerns over crime and safety issues at the pub.

Music is now limited to midnight on Sunday to Thursday and until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and two door staff must be employed from 8pm.

Patrons are also not allowed to leave the premises with alcoholic drinks.

The current designated premises supervisor declined to comment when contacted by the Observer following the hearing.

He had previously told us that the complaints were not a ‘true representation’ of the venue.