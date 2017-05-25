Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pub across Hyndburn decided to close after a ‘high number’ of people attended a nearby wake.

Landlords in Accrington, Clayton-le-Moors and Oswaldtwistle closed their businesses on Wednesday citing safety fears.

Police said a ‘high volume’ of people attended a funeral wake.

Many pubs posted notices on social media or in windows advising customers of their decision to close.

Grants Bar in Accrington posted on Facebook: “Please be advised that Grants will be closed for the rest of the day. Most if not all pubs are following suit.”

The Hare and Hounds in Clayton-le-Moors posted: “Please be advised that the Hare and Hounds will be closed for the rest of the evening/night... apologies if anyone had made plans to come in tonight.”

The Forts Arms in Clayton-le-Moors posted: “Please be advised that the Forts Arms will be closed tonight. Sorry for any inconvenience caused but this is due to events at a funeral in Accrington this afternoon and evening.

“Pubs in the area are generally closing in the interests of safety.

“Tonight’s open mic will obviously be cancelled. Apologies to everyone, we hate to disappoint you.”

A poster notice at The Broadway pub said: “Close. Due to unforeseen circumstances we will remain closed all day today. Re-open as normal tomorrow. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Lee Whitehead, of the directors at Ruby’s in Accrington, said they also decided to close.

He said: “Most of the pubs in Accrington have been shut due to the fact of this funeral wake being on.

“We shut for the rest of the night. With a lot of us in town if you shut for a few hours then there’s no point in reopening because people will still think you’re shut for the rest of the day.”

Another Accrington pub landlord, who didn’t want to be named, said pubs in the area will have ‘lost a lot of trade’.

Shahed Mahmood, President of the Hyndburn Chamber of Trade, said some pubs made the decision several days ago.