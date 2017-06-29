Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub’s licence is to be reviewed after police claimed that the premises is ‘being openly used to both take and supply drugs’.

Police have applied for a licensing hearing for the Duke of Wellington pub in Great Harwood saying they have serious concerns regarding drug use at the premises.

Their application claims there has also been ‘numerous other crime and disorder related issues’ connected to the pub over the last 12 months and police say they have ‘serious concerns that the licensing objectives are being undermined’.

Police say that they have ‘grave concerns’ regarding the management of the premises and the ‘activities within’.

Bosses at the Duke of Wellington have denied the claims.

In an application for a review of a premises licence, Sgt Jason Middleton lists nine other reports of alleged drug related activity at the pub between July 2016 and April 2017.

The application says that a drug warrant was executed by police at the pub on March 23 which recovered evidence that the supply of cocaine was being conducted at the premises. They say a criminal investigation is currently in progress.

An intelligence report on November 6 last year said that ‘shoe boxes of cannabis and cocaine’ had been seen inside the pub with ‘money being handed over to different people’.

Sgt Middleton said there have also been ten other crime and disorder incidents reported between May 2016 and April 2017 involving alleged fights, underage drinkers, loud noises and criminal damage.

He said: “Since the premises reopened after its most recent change of designated premises supervisor in May 2016 there is evidence and information available to indicate that these premises are being openly used to both take and supply drugs

“This is occurring with the full knowledge of those who are supposed to be running the premises and should be promoting licensing objectives. The police have grave concerns regarding the management of the premises and the activities within and are seeking a review of the premises licence.”

On the pub’s Facebook page, a statement said: “We don’t think it’s appropriate to comment on the case at the moment but we are denying the allegations from the constabulary.”

A licence review will be held at the council on Friday, June 30.

l Police said a warrant was executed at the Blackburn Road pub on March 23 this year and found a quantity of cocaine and weighing scales were discovered. A 24-year-old man is due to attend for a voluntary police interview in connection with the ongoing investigation.