A high school says it is ‘inevitable’ that their pupils will be directly affected by the shooting of a man in Oswaldtwistle.

Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School on Haworth Street in Oswaldtwistle, have released a statement following the incident on Barnard Close on Wednesday night, in which 32-year-old Lee Holt was shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at Royal Blackburn Hospital shortly after arriving.

Lancashire Police said a 14-year-old boy from Oswaldtwistle has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 49-year-old, also from Oswaldtwistle, was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.

In a statement, Rhyddings school said that students have been spoken to about the shooting and were given details of how to access support.

It said: “We are aware of the reports of the shooting last night in Oswaldtwistle.

“The police have stated that this is an isolated incident and that the wider community are not at risk, but extra patrols of the area have been put on to help assure residents.

“As Oswaldtwistle is a small town, it is inevitable some students will be directly or indirectly affected by these events.

“Students have been spoken to this morning in assembly and form groups where they were given details of how they can access support in school if necessary. Our pastoral staff have made themselves available throughout the morning.”

It is understood Mr Holt had gone to the Barnard Close address that night to discuss bullying allegations between children at a local school.