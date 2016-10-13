Raja Hussain court defence comments - use at bottom of main lead

Defence barrister Afzal Anwar said Hussain’s six years in Pakistan has ‘to some extent been a punishment to him’.

The court heard how Afzal was involved in a serious road traffic collision in June 2010 - less than six weeks after his arrival in Pakistan - and he was hospitalised for three months with head and back injuries.

Mr Anwar said the hotel worker and qualified chef travelled with his father to live in the UK when he was 11 years old and had not seen his mother for seven years.

He said: “While there he didn’t have the same living standards and facilities that he had in the UK.

“When he made the decision to travel back in April 2010 and had a return ticket and was due to return in May 2010.

“Because of these offences had had in his mind that he’d not seen his mother for a long time. She wasn’t well at the time and that was one of the reasons he went.

“He tells me he was quite aware that when he landed in the country he would be arrested.

“These matters are being dealt with six years after because of his own doing after not presenting himself to the authorities and choosing to abscond to Pakistan.”