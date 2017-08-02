Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rat infestation at a popular lodge is being blamed on ‘totally ignorant’ people feeding wildfowl.

Signs have been placed at Platt’s Lodge in Accrington, at the rear of Hyndburn council’s Scaitcliffe House building, urging people to stop feeding the animals ‘due to pest control in progress’.

However, nature lovers claim that stronger action is needed to tackle the increasing number of rats.

Julie Cropper, from Oswaldtwistle, said: “Notices or not they will always get ignored by those people who think it doesn’t apply to them, or really probably don’t care about their local environment and just want to get rid of their food waste.

“I will just assume they can’t read or are totally ignorant.”

Council leader Miles Parkinson said: “The council is working with the landowner to arrange some more informative signage to better educate people about the issues of feeding wildfowl, and the fact that this can also attract vermin.

“The council has also provided the landowner with pest control advice and will continue to work with them to bring the situation to a satisfactory conclusion.”