Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A repeat offender who was caught staying in a property with a person aged under 18 is back in court.

Kristian Kirk, formerly of Oswaldtwistle, was made subject to police notification requirements for five years in 2015 after pleading guilty to attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence and a separate offence of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was given a 26-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision and programme requirement.

Under the notification conditions the 26-year-old was required to tell police if he was staying at an address where there was a person under 18 also residing. Burnley Crown Court heard how police later attended an address and found a person under 18 there.

Kirk has admitted failing to comply with a sexual offenders notification.

Joseph Allman, prosecuting, told the court: “When they arrived and asked him if he was alone he said no.

“He gave a date of birth for [the person] which would have made them 18, however when [the person] then appeared it transpired from the date of birth [the person] was in fact [under 18].”

Darren Lee-Smith, defending, said Kirk is ‘adamant he didn’t provide the police with an incorrect date of birth when they attended’.

He told the court: “He realises he is in a very precarious position given his previous convictions and the suspended sentence order. There has been no breach of this particular suspended sentence order, even though he appears today in breach of the notification requirements.

“He has completed the sex offender treatment programme and is now moving onto the second stage of that course which is a Better Lives programme.”

Judge Beverley Lunt said it would make a ‘significant’ difference to his sentence as to whether he gave the police an incorrect date of birth.

She told the court: “It’s important. I think it is significant. If he tried to hide [the person’s] true age then it is significant. I want to know. This is a second breach of a court order. The suspended sentence was allowed to continue last time.

"If he has tried to hide and not be frank with the police when caught red-handed I find that an aggravating factor.”

The case was adjourned for a trial of issue hearing on March 1.