Several residents were forced out of their homes and a pet dog was rescued after a serious house fire on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Albert Street in Acrington in the early hours of Monday, February 6. They said there were reports that people were trapped inside.

Two fire crews from Hyndburn, with an aerial ladder platform and firefighters from Haslingden and Rawtenstall, attended the scene but found that luckily no-one was in the house at the time.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have started accidentally in the front bedroom of the terraced property and ‘quickly spread to the roof’.

Police said several nearby residents were also forced out of their homes as fire crews tackled the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

A Hyndburn fire station spokesperson said: “Two crews from Hyndburn, with the aerial ladder platform and crews from Haslingden and Rawtenstall, have just returned from a serious house fire where reports that people were trapped inside on Albert Street, Accrington. Luckily no-one was in the house at the time.

“Breathing apparatus crews quickly rescued the occupants pet dog and returned it to the owners.

“Crews used six breathing pparatus and three hose reels to stop the fire spreading through the roof space.

“The fire is believed to have started in the front bedroom and quickly spread to the roof. The fire is being investigated but is thought to be accidental.”

Hyndburn Police confirmed they were called to the street to assist the fire service.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a house has been badly damaged and some neighbours have been displaced, but we did manage to rescue a dog from the affected house and nobody has been injured.”