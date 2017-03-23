Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are being put on alert after a spate of burglaries and thefts from cars.

Police said there has been ‘significant criminal activity’ in the Baxenden area over a 48-hour period between Tuesday, March 21, and Wednesday, March 22.

Three pedal cycles and a quantity of tools were stolen from the garden summerhouse of a bungalow on Burns Drive.

Officers said the burglars entered the outbuilding by breaking a glass pane.

Offenders then stole cash from an unlocked car parked on Westminster Close on March 22.

Property was also stolen from an unattended car on Waverly Road.

Anthony Ford, police watch liaison officer, said thieves also entered two unlocked cars on Tintern Close but nothing was stolen.

Two other cars were also broken into on Southwood Drive, however the thieves made off empty handed.

Mr Ford said: “The majority of thefts from motor vehicles occur because the vehicle has been left unlocked or in some other way, insecure.

“It’s best, if you can, to remove all property from your vehicle and keep it clean, tidy and locked at all times.”