Residents have been warned to be on their guard against bogus council tax reduction ‘scams’ which may be operating in the borough.

Hyndburn council officers have issued an alert after a local resident contacted the authority to report that they had been cold-called from someone reporting to be from the council.

Council bosses say cold callers offering to reduce council tax bills ‘can be persuasive’ and are now warning residents to be on the lookout for callers claiming to reduce council tax bands for a fee, or saying that they are on a list of registered agents approved to challenge council tax banding.

Pauline Duckworth, head of benefits, revenues and customer contact at the council, said: “Challenging a council tax band is straightforward and anyone wishing to do so should check the Valuation Office Agency guidelines at www.gov.uk/council-tax-appeals/challenge-your-band - you don’t need to pay anyone to do this for you.

“We urge residents to be on their guard, especially if being asked to give out bank details on the promise of a refund.”

For more information call the council on 01254 388111.