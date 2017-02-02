Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents claim they no longer feel safe on dark evenings after their streetlights were changed as part of a £3 million savings plan.

Neighbours on Walmsley Close in Church say they have been plunged into darkness since lights on her estate were swapped for LEDs on January 25.

County hall chiefs say the “energy efficient” lights were installed as part of a major overhaul of its electricity bills, but have pledged to examine concerns.

Healthcare worker and full-time student Marion Raynor often works shifts, and also needs to walk her dog in the mornings and evenings, and claims the dim lighting is a danger.

The 57-year-old said: “What was already a very dark estate that was not very well lit has now become more or less plunged into total darkness due to inadequate lighting.

"There are vulnerable people who live on this estate and people who work shifts, who will struggle to see the locks on their car doors let alone the locks in the doors.

Marion worries for her safety and that of other residents, as she is afraid that the darkness will attract would-be criminals.

She said: “A couple of years ago I had my car broken into on the car park and I’m worried that will happen again. You just can’t see what’s going on, there could be anyone out there.

“It’s dark on our estate at the best of times. We have no outdoor lights in any of our individual doorways.

"There are elderly people, as well as those like me who work. I come home in the dark then have to take my dog out. The council has obviously not done a risk assessment and there was no consultation - they think they can throw anything at us.

"I don’t like to take my dog out now, lots of us have pets and it’s awful.

“Last night you couldn’t see the cars on the car park or even my neighbour’s doorway.”

Martin Dunwell, highways manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “We’ll speak to residents on Walmsley Close in Church to see if there’s anything we can do to address their concerns.

“The new lights have been installed as part of a county-wide scheme to replace the old style street lights with energy efficient LED ones. We’re almost two years in to this three-year programme.

“When it’s complete, these more energy efficient lights will reduce the county council’s street lighting electricity bill by around £3 million.”